BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 192 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 18 deaths in the state on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts is now 107,413 while the total number of deaths is 8,249.
As of Wednesday, there are 532 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 19 from Tuesday. There are 63 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 10,786 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,063,155 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
There were also 95 new probable cases reported Tuesday for a total of 6,907 probable cases in the state. There are a total of 219 probable deaths, with no new probable deaths being reported on Wednesday.
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.