BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox are making a bold statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
SkyEye flew over a new billboard facing the Mass Pike next to Fenway Park. The words “Black Lives Matter” are in the Red Sox font, and the team’s logo is also included.
This isn’t the first time the Red Sox have made their support of the Black Lives Matter movement clear. The team took a stand against racism and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. In early June, Fenway displayed “Black Lives Matter” on its Green Monster scoreboard.