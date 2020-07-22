Cam Neely Doesn't Think Pastrnak, Kase Will Rejoin Bruins Until Team Leaves For TorontoThe absence of David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase is causing a lot of concern with the Boston Bruins. And it doesn't sound like either player will be practicing with the team before it makes its trek to Toronto for the NHL's restart.

NFLPA Reports 59 Players -- Not 95 Players -- With Positive COVID-19 TestsThe NFLPA reported that 59 NFL players have known positive tests.

Mookie Betts, Dodgers May Be Close To Massive Contract ExtensionWhen the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts away this past winter, some Red Sox fans held on to some hope that Betts may sign back with Boston as a free agent. Those hopes, small as they may have been, might already be dashed.

Kevin Garnett Hoping To Buy Minnesota TimberwolvesKevin Garnett wants to come back to Minnesota — as a Timberwolves owner.

Ryan Brasier's Blown Save A Fitting Way For Red Sox To Return To Fenway In 2020If Red Sox fans thought the return of real, live sports might provide a relief from that reality, they were proven wrong before the first game in Boston concluded.