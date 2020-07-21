TRURO (CBS) — You don’t want to get much closer than this to a great white. A father and son duo caught their encounter with a shark off Cape Cod on camera.
Scott Popkowski and his 11-year-old son Owen were boating about 300 yards off Truro’s Head Of The Meadow Beach on Monday.
“Oh my God, it’s a shark!” Owen can be heard saying on the video.
Scott believes the shark may have been 15 feet long.
“Look at the size of it!” he says.
Cape beachgoers are reminded to be “shark smart” this summer. The coronavirus pandemic has led to reduced lifeguard staffing on the Cape, and Head of the Meadow is one of the beaches that will not have any lifeguards this summer.