MIAA Wants Massachusetts High School Fall Sports To Start September 14The MIAA Board of Directors voted Tuesday afternoon to start high school fall sports on Monday, September 14.

Hit Or Error? MLB Official Scorers Will Be Working From Home This SeasonAs an official scorer for Major League Baseball, Ron Jernick has worked at the World Series, the All-Star Game and the World Baseball Classic. This season he'll work at home.

Tuukka Rask Confident His Fractured Finger Will Be Back To Normal When NHL Playoffs BeginTuukka Rask is nursing a fractured finger, but the Bruins netminder isn't worried about the injury. He's confident that he'll be 100 percent when the NHL drops the puck on the postseason next month.

David Pastrnak Not Among Finalists For Hart TrophyThe NHL has announced the three finalists for this year's Hart Trophy, given to the league's MVP. Apparently, Pasta is not on the NHL's menu.

Revolution Advance To Round Of 16 After Scoreless Draw Vs. TorontoFollowing a scoreless draw against Toronto FC to close group play, the New England Revolution are moving on to the Round of 16 in the MLS is Back tournament.