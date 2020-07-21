BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Thomas Latanowich returned to court more than two years after he allegedly shot and killed Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon and wounded his K9 Nero. His lawyer is arguing to reduce his first-degree murder charge.
The judge heard several 911 calls Latanowich allegedly made from inside the Marstons Mills home that was surrounded by police April 12, 2018.
Barnstable Lt. Detective John Murphy testified that he spoke with Latanowich on the phone multiple times as he tried negotiate with the defendant to surrender.
“He said something to the effect why should he surrender and go away to jail for the rest of his life,” said Lt. Detective John Murphy.
On cross-examination, Latanowich’s defense questioned the Lt. Detective about the demeanor of his client.
Defense: “No crying?”
Murphy: “No crying.”
Defense: “No screaming?”
Murphy: “No screaming.”
Defense: “No threatening to you?”
Murphy: “No threatening.”
Defense: “No belligerence?”
Murphy: “No belligerence.”
The hearing was one of the first to physically happen inside Barnstable Superior Court amid the pandemic.
Sgt. Gannon’s family sat socially distant on one side while friends and family of Latanowich did the same on the other.
Much of Tuesday’s proceeding focused on the defendant’s cell phone records with testimony from a friend he texted on April 12.
Another pre-trial hearing is set of August 19th. No trial date had been set yet.