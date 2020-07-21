Following Alex Trebek’s announcement last year that he had been diagnosed with Stage Four Pancreatic cancer, he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. After being approached a number of times about writing a book about his life, Trebek finally wanted to give his fans greater insight into the man they had encouraged and watched each night on their television for the past thirty-six years. Publishing a day ahead of his 80th birthday, THE ANSWER IS…: Reflections on My Life is an illuminating and poignant book, full of intimate stories.

Rather than penning a straightforward trip down memory lane, Trebek characterizes the book as somethat that, “Is not going to be a standard memoir. We’re just hitting the highlights. It’s a series of quick look-ins, revelations. It’s an aperçu of Alex Trebek, human being. What is he like? What has he done? How did he screw up?”

Some of the topics covered in the book include:

Alex’s early life and upbringing in Canada, where he worked his way through college and took his first broadcasting job with the CBC.

L essons of courage, humility, and punctuality (10 minutes early or you are late!)

Marriage, fatherhood, and the importance of family (the family you are born into, and the one you create)

Alex’s personal politics and view on the state of our country today

Lighter moments like when Alex reveals why he shaved his signature mustache, funny memories from C elebrity J eopardy ! , and his real opinion on Will Ferrell’s Saturday Night Live impersonation

Insight into some of Jeopardy ! ’s most famous contestants like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer and the strategy behind their record wins.

A behind – the – scenes look into the game of Jeopardy ! , and the immense planning that goes into the show

Spirituality and philanthropy

Life after his cancer diagnosis, his thoughts on retirement, and what it really means to be “ tough ”

The Answer Is will give fans a look at Alex Trebek they have never seen before and is available now wherever books are sold.