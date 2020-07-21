BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL and NFLPA are still ironing out the details for an extremely unique 2020 season, even with training camps set to open in the next few days. But it appears the two sides are getting close to an agreement.

On Monday, the NFL reportedly made an offer to the NFL Players Association that includes no preseason games this summer, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Players had made it clear in recent weeks that they didn’t want to play any preseason games after missing the entire offseason workout schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the NFL wanted to try to get at least one game in. That appears to have changed with camps set to open.

The proposal also includes a longer ramp-up period in camp, closer to what the NFLPA had recently proposed, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. Now it’s up to the NFLPA to accept or decline the proposal.

The two sides did come to an agreement on something on Monday, agreeing to daily coronavirus tests for at least the first two weeks of camp. If the positive test rate is below five percent after two weeks, testing would scale back to every other day. If the positive test rate is not below five percent, daily testing will continue until it falls below that line. The league would resume daily testing if the positive test rate hits five percent or greater.

As part of the agreement, players and team employees will be tested upon arriving at team facilities, and will need to test negative twice before being allowed to enter.

NFL rookies are set to report to their teams on Tuesday, with quarterbacks and players coming off injuries reporting for duty on Thursday. Everyone else will report for training camp next Tuesday, July 28.

The NFL is certainly cutting it close, but it seems like the two sides are entering the red zone in terms of coming to an agreement on the 2020 season.