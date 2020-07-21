BOSTON (CBS) — After an 11-year run in the NFL that saw him win a Super Bowl with Seattle, Michael Bennett is calling it a career. The defensive end has retired from football.

Bennett, 34, made the announcement Tuesday morning on his Instagram account.

“Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I’m looking forward to the rebirth — the opportunity to reimagine my purpose,” wrote Bennett. “I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I’m looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life. As the great Toni Morrison said: ‘Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another.’”

Bennett got his start in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009, and would go on to play for the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys during his career. His best stretch came during his five years with the Seahawks, where Bennett earned three Pro Bowl nods and a championship ring when Seattle beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Bennett played six games for the Patriots in 2019, and was suspended before New England’s Monday Night Football showdown with the New York Jets in October for conduct detrimental to the team. He explained that he had a disagreement with defensive coach Bret Bielema and apologized for his actions, but was traded to Dallas a few days later.

In his 15 games with the Patriots and Cowboys in 2019, Bennett racked up 6.5 sacks (2.5 with New England) and 32 total tackles.

Though he had hoped to sign with a team for 2020, Bennett told The New Yorker that the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to focus on “essential aspects of life” and that he wants to spend more time with his family. He said that he will now focus more of his time combating racial inequality.