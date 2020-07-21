Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Board of Directors will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss their plan for high school sports this fall.
According to reports, the MIAA’s COVID-19 Task Force is expected to recommend that the start of season be delayed until Monday, September 14.
That date would still need to be approved by the state and Governor Charlie Baker.
Back on July 6, Baker released guidelines for youth sports this summer. Youth football, lacrosse and soccer leagues are not yet allowed to play games. But, sports with less contact, such as baseball, are able to hold practices and games, just not tournaments.
It’s not clear yet how those guidelines will affect high school sports this fall.