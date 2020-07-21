MIAA To Discuss High School Sports Plan For FallThe MIAA Board of Directors will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss their plan for high school sports this fall.

Michael Bennett Calls It A Career After 11 NFL SeasonsAfter an 11-year run in the NFL that saw him win a Super Bowl in 2014, Michael Bennett is calling it a career.

Brad Stevens Jokes That Kemba Walker Looks Great After Point Guard Ran By His Zoom InterviewKemba Walker's knee is a bit worrisome, but at least Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is comfortable enough to have some fun with the ailment.

Report: NFL's Latest Proposal To Players Scraps Preseason; Two Sides Agree On Daily TestingThe NFL and NFLPA are still ironing out the details for an extremely unique 2020 season, even with training camps set to open in the next few days. But it appears the two sides are getting close to an agreement.

Giants Manager Gabe Kapler, Players Kneel During AnthemSan Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler plans to use his position to speak out against racial injustice and provide a voice for those who aren't heard.