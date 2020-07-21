BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has extended the state’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for another 60 days. The law will keep tenants and homeowners impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in their homes during the state of emergency, even if they can’t make their rent or mortgage payments.
The ban was set to expire next month, but it’s now in place through Oct. 17.
During the pause, landlords are prevented from sending notifications to residential tenants that threaten eviction.
Today I extended the pause on evictions and foreclosures for 60 days until October 17.
This extension provides residents continued housing security as businesses cautiously re-open, more people return to work and we move toward a new normal.
The Baker Administration notes the law “does not relieve tenants or homeowners of their obligation to pay rent or make mortgage payments.”
Earlier this month the state launched a $20 million fund for emergency rent and mortgage payments that also helps landlords who need to pay expenses.