BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has extended the state’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for another 60 days. The law will keep tenants and homeowners impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in their homes during the state of emergency, even if they can’t make their rent or mortgage payments.

The ban was set to expire next month, but it’s now in place through Oct. 17.

During the pause, landlords are prevented from sending notifications to residential tenants that threaten eviction.

The Baker Administration notes the law “does not relieve tenants or homeowners of their obligation to pay rent or make mortgage payments.”

Earlier this month the state launched a $20 million fund for emergency rent and mortgage payments that also helps landlords who need to pay expenses.

 

 

