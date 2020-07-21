Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The two teens who were shot and killed in Dorchester Sunday afternoon have been identified.
Boston Police said 17-year-old K’Shaun Webster of Dorchester and 16-year-old Dante Carlor of Sutton were shot near 46 Wildwood Street at about 4:45 p.m. Both victims were transported to local hospitals where they were later pronounced dead.
Family members told WBZ the two teens were cousins.
No arrests have been made in the shooting.
I’m so sorry son I paid for your passport I beg them to send you to Jamaica to me they knew the danger you was I’m so sorry I love u always