By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — The NHL has announced the three finalists for this year’s Hart Trophy, given to the league’s MVP. Apparently, Pasta is not on the NHL’s menu.
Bruins forward David Pastrnak is absent from the trio, despite the fact that he finished the regular season tied for the league-lead in goals. Pastrnak had 48 tallies, tied with Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals earning him a share of the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy. Pastrnak is the first Bruins player to ever win the award.
Pretty good, but not good enough according to the NHL. On Tuesday, it was Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and New York’s Artemi Panarin who were named as finalists for this year’s Hart Trophy.
Somehow, the guy who scored 48 goals and racked up 97 points in 70 games isn’t part of the MVP conversation. It sure seems like Pasta got robbed.
The three finalists all had great seasons. Draisaitl led the NHL with 110 points for the Oilers (43 goals, 67 assists), McKinnon tallied 93 points for the Avs (35-58) and Panarin had 95 points for the Rangers (32-63). But Pastrnak led the NHL with a 13.2 point share, and did so for the best team in the league. He was tied for first in goals and fourth in overall points.
It’s a tad bit absurd that he isn’t among the finalists for this year’s Hart Trophy, but maybe this will end up being a nice assist from the NHL. When Pasta and the Bruins hit the ice in the NHL’s return, the league’s top scorer on the league’s top team will have a little extra motivation to fuel his fire.