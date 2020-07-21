BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

“If your older spouse drives you to a hospital appointment but remains in the car, without mask or gloves, is it best for them to also remove clothing and take a shower once returning home?”-A viewer

That’s probably not necessary. They’ve been in the safety of their own car and it’s unlikely that if you have simply been to a routine doctor’s appointment that you’ll pose a great risk to your spouse as you drive home.

“I am 75 years old and I know I am more at risk of complications and surviving COVID-19. Are people my age more likely to contract this virus?” -Jich from Braintree

You aren’t necessarily more likely to catch the virus, but you’re more likely to develop severe illness. Accordion to the CDC, 8 out of 10 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the United States have been among adults aged 65 years and older. So people over 65 have to be particularly careful to protect themselves from infection through social distancing, hand washing, and wearing masks when around others.

“I understand a test result is only good the day you do it if you’re out in public constantly exposed. Yes? No?” –Fred on Facebook

That is correct. You could test negative today but then become exposed to the virus tomorrow. So a standard coronavirus test only reflects that moment in time.

“Is there a way that large venues like Gillette could reopen and have fans practice social distancing?” A viewer on Instagram

That is the hope, and Gillette Stadium, for example, is planning for that possibility. They plan to limit the number of fans to 20% capacity so they can sit at least 6 feet apart and require fans and staff to wear face masks. And at least Gillette is an outdoor venue that would likely be safer than an indoor facility.