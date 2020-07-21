BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 deaths in the state on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts is now 107,221 while the total number of deaths is 8,231.
As of Tuesday, there are 513 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 30 from Monday. There are 63 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 7,821 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,052,369 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
There were also 79 new probable cases reported Tuesday for a total of 6,812 probable cases in the state. There are 219 probable deaths.
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.