BOSTON (CBS) — Boston is opening two outdoor pools to the public, but several coronavirus safety restrictions will be in place. Clougherty Pool in Charlestown and Mirabella Pool in the North End will open Wednesday.
There is no entry fee.
Families must register online for a 90-minute session before heading to the pool. “Registrations will go live 24 hours before the following day’s session,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said while making the announcement in a news conference at City Hall.
Only one time slot is permitted a day. Guests will answer COVID-19 screening questions while registering online and again when they arrive at the pool.
“Full capacity will be 40% of normal capacity. That translates to about 75 people or fewer at a time in the pool,” said Walsh.
Face coverings are required at all times, except when in the water.
Household units should keep six feet part from other groups.
Locker rooms and changing rooms will be closed but the restrooms are open.