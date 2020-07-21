BOSTON (CBS) – Just a few thoughts on Exhibition Game #1 on Tuesday night at Fenway:

-Let’s begin with it was nice to watch a game between two MLB teams! Been asked a lot about the pumped in “crowd noise” throughout the game. To me, it’s simple. Do the players like it? If they do and want that game feel/sound then fine. I don’t think it affects us watching or covering in any way. In this strange season if it’s there fine….if not, no big deal.

-Watching JD Martinez hit is a pleasure. Over the years I’ve loved to watch the great ones….from Yaz to Boggs to Rice to Manny to Ortiz. Love to watch all these from the time they took BP to each and every at-bat. JD appears to be ready to lead the Sox at the plate after homering into the bullpen in RF Tuesday night and looking comfortable at the plate.

First pitch of #RedSox vs #BlueJays exhibition game here @fenwaypark Ryan Weber to Bo Bichette! Swing and a miss on an 88 mph sinker. Weber struck him out. #wbz @wbz pic.twitter.com/d9JqJk2LnZ — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 21, 2020

-After the game, Ron Roenicke seemed happy with the idea of hitting JD Martinez in the two hole in the lineup. He said as long as JD’s comfortable, might be a good thing to break up the lefties Benintendi and Devers in the lineup.

-Speaking of hitting, Rafael Devers was crushing the ball in BP and looks to be ready to go at the plate. Only thing to worry about with Devers is health. If he stays healthy, he’ll combine with JD and Bogaerts to form a powerful middle of the lineup.

-The Sox lost 8-6 Tuesday and this game went exactly like many people are predicting this season will go. The Sox put up six runs and plenty of offense but Ryan Weber and the bullpen gave up 8 runs. Weber pitched well except for one mistake – a two-run HR to Rowdy Tellez to deep CF. Brandon Workman had an encouraging 1-2-3 inning, but Ryan Brasier had a tough ninth inning (3 runs, 3 hit, HR and an error). Pitching has to be good for the Sox to have a chance.

-Great to take the next step and looks like we’re a go for Friday and Opening Day here against the Orioles.