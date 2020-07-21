ROXBURY (CBS) – A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was wounded in shooting in Roxbury early Tuesday morning, as a string of violence continued in Boston.

A police officer was on patrol just before 1:30 a.m. when he heard several gunshots near Crawford and Waumbeck streets. He then saw several people jump into a car and drive away.

The unidentified officer followed the car a few blocks to Codman Park, where the people got out and ran off, according to police. The officer ran after them.

“During this foot pursuit, the officer discharged his department firearm. The officer, as well as the three suspects, were not injured,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross told reporters.

The three people were taken into custody and a short time later officers found a man wounded on Waumbeck Street, shot several times. He was rushed to a hospital with what Gross said were “life-threatening injuries.”

No names were made public and Gross said the officer who fired his gun will be investigated by the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

“I’ve spoken to mayor and the district attorney. We continue to say this, we definitely have to pull together and stop this endless violence. You had an officer on patrol in this neighborhood and he’s the one that responded. He, along with the officers, were able to place the suspects into custody and recover firearms,” Gross said.

A scooter and truck were towed away from the scene just after sunrise.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.

Over the weekend, two teens were killed and a third was critically wounded in separate shootings in the city.