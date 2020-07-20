SANDWICH (CBS) — A 66-year-old Fitchburg man is facing his fifth OUI charge following a police chase through Sandwich and Bourne Saturday evening. Robert Leonard is charged with multiple offenses including OUI liquor 5th offense, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police and possession of an open container in motor vehicle.
Sandwich police said they responded to a call about a “dangerous erratic operator all over the road” at 5:21 p.m. and saw a vehicle nearly collide with another car on Quaker Meeting House Road. An officer pursued the car, which intentionally ran into the side of the cruiser at one point, according to police.
The chase continued into Bourne on Route 6A and the car went over the Sagamore Bridge. Police stopped the pursuit after the suspect “sped up significantly.”
Shortly after, officers noticed smoke on Route 3 and found that the car hit a tree in the median. Police said the driver tried to run away, and that’s when they arrested Leonard. He was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.