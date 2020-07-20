Bruins Get Handful Of Players Back At Practice; Pastrnak, Kase Still AbsentSome pretty big names were missing from Bruins practice on Saturday. Most were back on the ice on Monday.

Cam Newton Shows He's 'Vegan Strong' In New Campaign For PETAAfter years of hearing about Tom Brady's unique diet, Patriots fans are now getting a serving of what Cam Newton has on his dinner table.

Report: NFL's New Proposal Cuts Preseason To Just One GameNFL teams are getting ready to report for Training Camp within the next week, but the league and NFLPA still don't have an agreement on how to hold the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eduardo Rodriguez Really Happy To Be Back With Red Sox After Being Hit Hard By COVID-19Eduardo Rodriguez strolled into Fenway Park on Saturday, a happy man that baseball was in front of him -- and his battle with COVID-19 was behind him.

Red Sox Pitcher Collin McHugh Will Not Play In 2020Collin McHugh will not be playing the 2020 season for the Red Sox.