BOSTON (CBS) — NFL rookies are set to report to their respective camps teams on Tuesday, ahead of the start of training camp next week. Even though there is a whole lot of uncertainty surrounding the league and the 2020 season, some Patriots rookies have already arrived in New England.
Safety Kyle Dugger, New England’s top pick on the 2020 NFL Draft, is ready to get his pro career going, landing at Logan Airport Sunday night, according to his Instagram story. The Patriots drafted Dugger in the second round, No. 37 overall, out of Lenoir-Rhyne University of Division II.
Fellow rookie Josh Uche is also in town, taking in some North End eats over the weekend. New England traded up in the second round to draft the linebacker out of Michigan with the 60th overall pick.
Josh Uche is also here. And he is eating an entire brontosaurus pic.twitter.com/jkkTNIYh7K
— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 20, 2020
While we know at least two members of New England’s rookie class are in town for the start of camp, we still don’t know what kind of protocols they had to go through before joining the team. The NFL and league owners are holding a conference call Monday afternoon to figure out health and safety measures for the 2020 season, with camps opening next week. NFL players voiced their displeasure with the league’s lack of planning Sunday on social media.
After rookies report on Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players will report to camp on Thursday, with the rest of the roster reporting next week on July 28.