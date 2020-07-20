BOSTON (CBS) — Another year, another Selke nomination for Patrice Bergeron. The Bruins forward is a finalist for the award for a record ninth time, the NHL announced Monday.
It marks the ninth straight season Bergeron has been in the final three for the Selke, which is awarded annually to the “forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.” If Bergeron wins, he’ll become the only player in NHL history to take home the Selke Award five times.
Bergeron, who is up against up against Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier and St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly this year, previously won the Selke in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017.
The 35-year-old has a pretty good shot to win it in 2020, finishing the shortened regular season a plus-23 while going up against the opposition’s top players every night. Bergeron not only led the way for the Bruins’ top-ranked defense this season, but he was one of just eight players in the NHL to take more than 1,300 faceoffs. He led that group with a 57.9 faceoff win percentage.
Bergeron tallied 56 points of his own in 61 games, scoring 31 goals while dishing out 25 assists.
This year’s Selke winner will be announced during the conference finals.