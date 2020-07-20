NORTH READING (CBS) – Robert Gallo is an ardent supporter of President Trump, and the former Marine was not too pleased when vandals tore down the campaign signs on his home in April and June, so he put up surveillance cameras.

“Yeah, I expect it, I’m not surprised,” Gallo said. “When you put big Trump signs in front of your house you’re going to expect people aren’t going to like them.”

It was just before 2 a.m. Sunday when a car pulled up in front of the North Street home and a pair of vandals hopped out and dashed across the lawn.

One vandal ripped away three Trump signs, while the other tears into the president’s cardboard cutout.

“The fact that someone is coming on to your property and actually going to your home and destroying something, really that’s what gets you,” Gallo said.

They make short work of the Trump placards, either unaware of the surveillance cameras, or not caring and carry off the shredded remains to their getaway car.

“They wanted to get in and out as quickly as possible,” Gallo said. “If you time it, it’s about 16 seconds from the time they entered my property to the time they were in the car.”

The vandals were not wearing masks and their faces are pretty clear.

“I want them prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. It’s a felony,” Gallo said.

Gallo said he will replace the signs even though he suspects the vandals will return. In fact, he’s already ordered a cardboard version of the president and first lady for the porch.

“I think he’s doing a great job,” Gallo said. “You can’t love 100 percent of someone, but I support him.”

Police are investigating and the Gallos believe their surveillance video shows someone in the getaway car recording the vandalism on a cell phone.