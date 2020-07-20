Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – There are no more free rides on the MBTA.
The T started collecting fares again Monday on buses, the commuter rail and street-level stops on the Green Line and Mattapan trolleys.
The agency said bus drivers may skip over certain stops to avoid overcrowding.
Also starting Monday, riders will once again be allowed to board using the front door. The T stopped front door boarding shortly after the coronavirus outbreak began to protect drivers.
Now there are protective barriers, but passengers are asked to not sit or stand in the areas closest to drivers.
Riders should still exit through the back doors only.
Anyone who uses the MBTA must wear masks and social distance.