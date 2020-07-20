Report: NFL's New Proposal Cuts Preseason To Just One GameNFL teams are getting ready to report for Training Camp within the next week, but the league and NFLPA still don't have an agreement on how to hold the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eduardo Rodriguez Really Happy To Be Back With Red Sox After Being Hit Hard By COVID-19Eduardo Rodriguez strolled into Fenway Park on Saturday, a happy man that baseball was in front of him -- and his battle with COVID-19 was behind him.

Red Sox Pitcher Collin McHugh Will Not Play In 2020Collin McHugh will not be playing the 2020 season for the Red Sox.

NFL Players' Coordinated Social Media Blitz Demands Clear Reopening Safety PlanA few New England Patriots joined some of the NFL’s biggest stars demanding the league come up with a clear plan to deal with their safety

D.C. United Finds Equalizer For 1-1 Draw With New England RevolutionVeteran Federico Higuain scored as a second-half substitute for a second straight match, and D.C. United rallied for a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution on Friday night.