MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – Many large school districts are weighing the pros and cons of reopening in the fall and finding that all plans have their challenges.

On Monday evening, the Superintendent of Manchester, New Hampshire schools will discuss three options for fall including returning to in classroom learning, all remote learning, and a hybrid plan.

Sue Hannan, the President of the Manchester Education Association says the district, which serves roughly 13,000 students, quickly learned that there are hurdles to virtual learning.

“Students need to be able to have a device and also have internet access to be able to use their device. We need to think about families who have multiple children who all need to use the computer at the same time,” she said.

Returning to the classroom also has its challenges. Some of Manchester’s public schools are very old and dense making social distancing difficult. The personal protective equipment that would be needed by students and staff is also costly.

“We know that we will need to have other protective equipment like gloves sometimes or the full body gown depending on if we need to work with medically fragile students and do toileting. And, we also need to have face shields because there are some students who really need to be able to see the person speaking, especially if they’re deaf and hard of hearing,” Hannan said.

With 142 confirmed covid-19 cases in children in the Queen City as of July 17, teachers also have concerns about their own safety.

“Some of my teachers have expressed sheer terror which is their words, not mine. Many are panicking. Many of them also used the word petrified,” Hannan said.

Worcester, a school district which serves more than 25,000 students, faces similar challenges. Thousands of student live in homes without internet access, according to a recent survey.

One reopening plan in Worcester would include two days of in-classroom learning followed by virtual learning the rest of the week.

Even then, some teachers are still worried about safety.

“Worcester has a large population of educators who are 50 and up. I myself am 63 soon to be 64. Pre-existing conditions. My wife has pre-existing conditions,” said Joseph Fails, a history and social studies teacher.

Worcester will also be holding public School Committee meetings this week to discuss plans for the fall.