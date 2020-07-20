Patrice Bergeron Named A Selke Finalist For Ninth Straight SeasonAnother year, another Selke nomination for Patrice Bergeron.

Patriots Rookies Kyle Dugger, Jose Uche Already In Town For Training CampAt least two Patriots rookies are already in town for the start of training camp.

Bruins Get Handful Of Players Back At Practice; Pastrnak, Kase Still AbsentSome pretty big names were missing from Bruins practice on Saturday. Most were back on the ice on Monday.

Cam Newton Shows He's 'Vegan Strong' In New Campaign For PETAAfter years of hearing about Tom Brady's unique diet, Patriots fans are now getting a serving of what Cam Newton has on his dinner table.

Report: NFL's New Proposal Cuts Preseason To Just One GameNFL teams are getting ready to report for Training Camp within the next week, but the league and NFLPA still don't have an agreement on how to hold the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.