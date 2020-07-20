BOSTON (CBS) — The University of Massachusetts Board of Trustees voted to freeze in-state undergraduate and graduate tuition for the 2020-21 academic year.
“Holding the line on tuition is simply the right thing to do this year as so many students and families are facing stress and uncertainty created by an unprecedented national health emergency and economic downturn,” UMass President Marty Meehan said in a statement. “That means controlling student charges and supporting financial aid so our students are able to pursue their dream of earning a UMass degree.”
The school typically increases tuition at the rate of inflation.
Across the four campuses in Amherst, Dartmouth, Lowell, and Boston, tuition will be an average fo $14,7222 for 48,000 in-state undergraduates. Tuition for the 9,500 graduate students will continue to range from $14,590 to $18,433.