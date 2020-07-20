BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 174 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one death in the state on Monday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts is now 107,056 while the total number of deaths is 8,214.
As of Monday, there are 483 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 15 from Sunday. There are 67 patients currently in intensive care.
There were 10,665 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,044,548 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
There were also 81 new probable cases reported Monday for a total of 6,733 probable cases in the state. One probable death was reported for a total of 219 probable deaths.
Probable cases are people who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.