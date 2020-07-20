Comments
CHATHAM (CBS) – A 15-year-old girl was rescued after she ended up buried up to her neck in the sand in Chatham over the weekend.
The teen was digging a hole around 5 p.m. Sunday on North Beach Island when the surrounding dune area collapsed on top of her, the fire department said.
Someone called 911 and firefighters and the harbor master put a protective barrier over the girl to minimize any more collapsing sand before they pulled her out.
She was put on a boat and taken to the Chatham fish pier where an ambulance was waiting. She was checked out and not taken to the hospital.
Her name was not made public.