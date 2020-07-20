BOSTON (CBS) — In what is becoming a game away from the game, Bruins fans are keeping an eye on which players hit the practice ice on a daily basis. On Saturday, nine Bruins were deemed “unfit to participate,” including some pretty big names.

The good news is most of those pretty big names were once again deemed fit to participate on Monday, as the Bruins resumed practice ahead of the NHL’s restart. After missing Saturday’s session, Tuukka Rask, David Krejci, Charlie Coyle, Torey Krug, Nick Ritchie and Sean Kuraly were all back on the ice for Monday’s practice.

Coyle was the first player out on the ice Monday:

Charlie Coyle – who did not practice Saturday – first one on the ice at #NHLbruins practice Monday – @wbz #wbz pic.twitter.com/oOM56i1edP — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 20, 2020

There was still no sign of David Pastrnak or Ondrej Kase, who practiced with the team once last week before disappearing. Pastrnak is reportedly out of the mix after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and there is no word on when he’ll return to action.

In addition to Pastrnak and Kase, Charlie McAvoy and Chris Wagner were also missing on Monday.

Those who did practice took part a pretty spirited scrimmage on Monday, among many other drills.

Physical scrimmage so far. pic.twitter.com/pvu3TO8s4T — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) July 20, 2020

The Bruins will play their first game of the NHL’s Return-To-Play schedule on Aug. 2 when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto, one of the league’s two hub cities.