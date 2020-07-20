BOSTON (CBS) — Twenty cooling centers opened around Boston as the city is under a heat emergency through Monday evening. The centers are at Boston Centers for Youth and Families locations. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

All visitors will be screened for coronavirus symptoms before going in and once there, should practice social distancing and wear a mask. The pools at some of the centers will remain closed.

Along Newbury Street on Sunday, a cold treat in honor of National Ice Cream Day was no match for the heat and heavy humidity.

At 95°, today was the hottest day of 2020 for Boston. pic.twitter.com/ZBEHVPuR2u — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) July 20, 2020

“Made better by the ice cream, but yeah, it’s way too hot,” said Alex Tighe.

“I’m pretty used to it by now,” Tighe said about wearing a face-covering in the heat. “And honestly, I’m a little sunburned, so the bandanna it kind of nice to keep the sun off my neck.”

Danielle Wood said she was not taking any chances with COVID-19 though.

“I’m worried about the tan line, but I’m also worried about our health and safety, so I’m totally fine with wearing. It’s definitely really hot, but we’re used to wearing it,” Wood said.

Many people took to the M Street beach to cool down in South Boston, though WBZ-TV saw plenty embracing the sunshine without masks.