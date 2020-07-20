BOSTON (CBS) — Anyone who followed the career of Antonio Brown knows that the wide receiver is not like others in the NFL — in both talent on the field and his personality off it. So it should really come as no surprise that Brown appears to have announced his retirement on Monday — on Twitter.

Brown has been trying to land on a team since his brief stay in New England ended after just one game last season, but the veteran pass-catcher has found no suitors. His off-the-field antics have led to a brighter spotlight on his off-the-field issues, scaring away most teams.

With no team and training camp just about to start for the 2020 season, Brown appears to have hung up his cleats. In a series of three tweets on Monday, Brown said that he’s done playing football and that the time has come to walk away from the game.

Is it time to walk away i done ✅ everything in the game ?!! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God 🤙🏾 — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

Brown, 32, made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams over his 10-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots. He had six straight seasons with over 100 receptions and 1,200 yards for the Steelers from 2013-18, but forced a trade from Pittsburgh over a contract dispute. The Steelers sent Brown to the Raiders for a third- and sixth-round pick in 2019, but Brown never played a game for Oakland, forcing his release from the team before the season.

Brown then signed with the Patriots, playing one game and catching a touchdown, before he was released again amid sexual assault claims. His Patriots career lasted all of 11 days.

And now it appears Brown’s NFL career is over. But this isn’t the first time that he’s retired from the NFL, and as always with Antonio Brown, you really never know for sure.