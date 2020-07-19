CBSN BostonWatch Now
PEMBROKE (CBS) – Four people were hurt in a crash that shut down part of Route 3 in Pembroke Sunday morning.

According to the Pembroke Fire Department, three cars crashed on the northbound side of the highway, just before Exit 12, around 9:40 a.m.

Four people were taken to the hospital, three of them with serious injuries, they said. State Police said the northbound side of Route 3 was closed around 10 a.m. One lane re-opened at 11:25 a.m.

MassDOT tweeted that traffic approaching the crash scene was backed up three miles. A detour has been set up at Exit 11.

State Police tweeted drivers should expect heavy delays for the next several hours. They also said there were “multiple subsequent minor crashes” and that there was a “road defect” prior to Exit 12.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

