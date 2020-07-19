PEMBROKE (CBS) – Four people were hurt in a crash that shut down part of Route 3 in Pembroke Sunday morning.
According to the Pembroke Fire Department, three cars crashed on the northbound side of the highway, just before Exit 12, around 9:40 a.m.
Four people were taken to the hospital, three of them with serious injuries, they said. State Police said the northbound side of Route 3 was closed around 10 a.m. One lane re-opened at 11:25 a.m.
MassDOT tweeted that traffic approaching the crash scene was backed up three miles. A detour has been set up at Exit 11.
State Police tweeted drivers should expect heavy delays for the next several hours. They also said there were “multiple subsequent minor crashes” and that there was a “road defect” prior to Exit 12.
Multiple subsequent minor crashes and road defect reported Route 3 northbound prior to exit 12 in #Pembroke. Expect heavy delays exiting Cape Cod via Route 3 for the next several hours. Seek alternate route if possible. Crews working to clear crashes as timely as possible. https://t.co/236PeQQ3LR
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 19, 2020
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.