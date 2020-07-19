SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. (CBS) – A Quincy man was rescued after being caught in a snow collapse in the White Mountains on Saturday afternoon.
Alphonse Riang, 28, went off the Tuckerman’s Ravine Trail to take a video of a snow formation known as The Tuckerman Snow Arch. While he was under the arch, it collapsed, according to the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game.
“It sounded like a sonic boom,” said one witness.
Passing hikers saw the snow collapse and called 911 and helped move large blocks of snow off of Riang and moved him to safety.
Conservation officers and rescuers from the Appalachian Mountain Club and Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team hiked in from the Hermit Laker Shelter. They assisted Riang in walking back to the shelter, where he was loaded onto an ATV, brought down the Sherburne Ski Trail and taken by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
Riang suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Authorities said it is not safe to go on or under suspended snow bridges or arches, especially in the summer, when sun and warm temperatures could cause a snow collapse.