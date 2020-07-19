CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire increased by 18 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 6,203, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Two new deaths were announced, bringing the state’s death toll to 398, or 6% of cases.
One man from Belknap County and one woman Hillsborough County died of coronavirus. Both were 60 years old or older.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of new cases with complete information, there were two under the age of 18.
Of the new cases, two live in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, two live in Merrimack County, one lives in Belknap County, one lives in Chesire County, one lives in Grafton County, one lives in Rockingham County, one lives in Sullivan County, three live in Nashua and six live in Manchester.
With one new hospitalized case identified, there have now been a total of 673 coronavirus hospitalizations in the state.
Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors.