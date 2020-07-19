Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Richard Rothstein, author of “The Color of Law,” was this Sunday’s guest on Keller at Large on WBZ-TV.
In the video above, they discussed a recent Suffolk University Law School investigation that found 71-percent of Black people looking to rent apartments in Greater Boston were discriminated against. They were shown fewer apartments, offered less incentives to recent, and in some cases “ghosted” when the renters gave Black sounding names.
In part two, they talked about reparations for slavery and remedies for policies of segregation.