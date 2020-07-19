BOSTON (CBS/AP) –Amtrak’s Downeaster is adding more round-trip offerings between Maine and Boston.
The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority said this past week that the Downeaster would begin operating four daily round-trip trains between Brunswick, Maine, and Boston starting Monday. Trains will be sanitized with enhanced cleaning between trips.
The Downeaster, which suspended service on April 13 amid the coronavirus pandemic, begin a phased-in reopening in mid-June with one round-trip train on weekdays.
Maine requires visitors from Massachusetts and Rhode Island to self-quarantine for 14 days or provide documentation of a negative test for coronavirus.
Maine reported 45 new confirmed cases on Sunday, for a total confirmed case count of 3,687. The state reports that a total of 117 people have died in the state from the virus. No new deaths were reported Sunday.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)