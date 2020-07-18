Comments
ESSEX (CBS) — A man was injured in a zip-lining accident in Essex on Friday evening. The 19-year-old was seriously injured.
According to Essex Police, the man fell eight to ten feet after hitting a tree while zip-lining at a Choate Street home.
“The patient was treated and stabilized at the scene by the Essex Fire Department, who were assisted by the Manchester-by-the-Sea Fire Department Paramedics,” said police.
He was med-flighted from a landing zone at Shepard Memorial Park to a Boston hospital.