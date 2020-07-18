Comments
SALISBURY (CBS) — Three people were injured in a Saturday morning crash on I-95 South in Salisbury.
Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened at 11:33 a.m. when a white car veered from the northbound lane, flipping several times and then crashing head-on into a blue SUV.
One of the people in the crash was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital and two people were transported by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire.
Police did not release any further information.