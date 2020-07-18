D.C. United Finds Equalizer For 1-1 Draw With New England RevolutionVeteran Federico Higuain scored as a second-half substitute for a second straight match, and D.C. United rallied for a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution on Friday night.

Northeastern Suspends 2020 Fall Sports SeasonNortheastern University has suspended its fall sports season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting its focus to a potential 2021 spring sports season.

Kenny Smith Likes Celtics' Chances In NBA Bubble SeasonThe NBA analyst says Boston has as good a chance as any team to surprise people this postseason.

Red Sox Raising Money For Charity With Cutouts On Top Of Green MonsterRed Sox fans can't sit atop the Green Monster for the 2020 season, so how about a cutout of themselves?

Tuukka Rask Named Finalist For Vezina TrophyIt was no surprise that Tuukka Rask was formally announced as a finalist for this year's Vezina Trophy on Friday.