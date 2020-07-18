BOSTON (CBS) — Local politicians took time to remember the work of congressmen and civil rights activist John Lewis Saturday. Lewis passed away at the age of 80.

“We lost an American hero and civil rights leader who used his voice to propel our country forward. Tomorrow, and in every day that follows, we must double down on the work ahead to continue the fight for justice in his honor,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted.

Gov. Charlie Baker also took to Twitter. “Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights icon and an enduring advocate for justice and equality for decades. We pray for his family as we all mourn his passing,” he said.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan issued a statement. She said, in part: “His lifelong commitment to the fight for civil rights challenged our country to open its eyes and strive to be better. His sacrifices paved the way for progress that generations before him could have never imagined. And his leadership inspired generations after him to sustain the movement for equality. John is walking with the wind now, and so long as the winds of change are blowing, I hope we’ll all feel his presence. We owe it to him to not only honor all that he gave for us, but also to pick up the mantle and complete the mission he has led for decades. His loved ones are in my prayers during this truly difficult time.”

“Today our nation lost a giant,” said Congressman Joe Kennedy III. “John Lewis didn’t just change this country, he changed the world. With unbending optimism and unyielding faith in our better angels, he spent his life fighting to make this nation kinder, stronger and more just than he found it. And beyond any doubt, that’s exactly what he did during his time on this earth. Not just for Black Americans, but for all who believed that none of us will be free until we are all free.“Anyone who has been able to hear John Lewis’s voice, see his smile, listen to his laugh, draw from his courage, or even simply know his name, knows that we will never be the same without him walking among us.”