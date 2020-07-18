Comments
DARTMOUTH (CBS) — Police made an arrest in connection with a murder in Dartmouth earlier this week. Franklin Antonio Amaya Paredes, 23, is accused of killing 27-year-old Jose Cortez Cornejo.
Both men are from New Bedford, and Paredes was arrested there Friday night.
On Tuesday morning, Cornejo was found with gunshot wounds on the side of Horseneck Road.
Neighbors told WBZ-TV they heard several gunshots at roughly 11:30 p.m. Monday night.
Paredes will be arraigned in New Bedford District Court on Monday.