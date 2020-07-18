Comments
MELROSE (CBS) — Coronavirus testing will continue to be available at the Melrose Middle School/High School Saturday. The testing is free and open to anyone in the community.
The testing site was opened on Friday after a recent uptick in cases, said Mayor Paul Brodeur. At least one Melrose High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.
Around 5 p.m. Friday, the wait time to be tested was over two hours, so the city decided to open testing on Saturday as well.
Testing is taking place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Anyone getting tested is asked to wear a mask, stay in your car, and do not bring pets. Appointments are not necessary.
Results are available within 24 to 48 hours.