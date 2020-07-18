CBSN BostonWatch Now
CANTON (CBS) — The body of a teen who had been missing since Wednesday has been found, according to Canton police.

Nineteen-year-old Ryan Lahiff was found Saturday. Police said there is no foul play suspected in Lahiff’s death.

“We ask that you please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy,” Canton Police tweeted at 4:28 p.m.

Lahiff was wearing red sweatpants, a gray shirt and black sneakers and carrying a black backpack when he went missing. Police searched the area of Dedham and Champan streets on Thursday and continued to look on Friday.

