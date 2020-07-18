CANTON (CBS) — The body of a teen who had been missing since Wednesday has been found, according to Canton police.
Nineteen-year-old Ryan Lahiff was found Saturday. Police said there is no foul play suspected in Lahiff’s death.
“We ask that you please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy,” Canton Police tweeted at 4:28 p.m.
The missing individual has been found.
We ask that you please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy.
Thank you to all of the civilian and law enforcement personnel who assisted with the search.
— Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) July 18, 2020
Lahiff was wearing red sweatpants, a gray shirt and black sneakers and carrying a black backpack when he went missing. Police searched the area of Dedham and Champan streets on Thursday and continued to look on Friday.