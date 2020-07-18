ALLSTON, MA (CBS) – It was a scorcher of a Saturday as people flocked to splash decks and pools to cool off.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declared a heat emergency in the city, reminding people to social distance and to cover their faces.
But that wasn’t the case at the Artesani Playground and Pool in Allston.
“That line there, I would be concerned with people standing there and not wearing masks,” said Bianca Cruzado, of Brighton.
The line to the pool wrapped around the fence. Dozens of people could be seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the blazing heat – many without a face covering.
“I’m a good distance from people, but I would still keep it around my face,” said Cruzado.
As temperatures inch towards 100-degrees Sunday, Mayor Walsh is urging people to avoid large crowds and to wear a face mask. If it gets hard to breathe, the city says people should seek shade or air conditioning at one of Boston’s 20 cooling centers.
The ice cream truck parked at the Artesani Pool told WBZ-TV that the heatwave gave his business a boost, but said he wished people would just wear a face mask.
“I wish some more people were wearing masks, but I’m wearing masks on my end and sanitizing, so you know,” said John Crewley, “I’m doing the best I can.”