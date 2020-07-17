Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – Worcester Police say a 3-year-old may have been hit by gunfire in the Harding Street area Thursday night.
Police said they received reports of gunshots in the area at about 8:30 p.m. and found several people, including a 3-year-old, in a car that looked like it had been shot. The child in the car had a minor injury to her leg. Police said they are not sure if the injury was caused by the gunfire.
Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can call the Worcester Police Department.