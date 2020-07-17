BOSTON (CBS) – Each week something new to do opens or reopens in Boston. Here’s a look at our To Do List for this weekend.

ZOOFARI

Take a tour of Southwick’s Zoo, all from the comfort of your own car. A Zoofari drive-thru is now available on Monday and Wednesday nights. The 45-minute audio-guided tour costs $60 per vehicle.

southwickszoo.com/

When: Monday and Wednesday nights (4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm)

Where: Southwick’s Zoo, Mendon

Cost: $60 per vehicle

BIKE TOUR OF BOSTON

Explore Boston by bike with Urban AdvenTours. The City View Tour takes riders through six neighborhoods with stops at historical sites along the way. Or choose a family friendly tour along the Charles River.

urbanadventours.com

When: Daily

Where: 103 Atlantic Avenue, Boston

Cost: Bike tours starting at $55

ICA REOPENS

Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art is reopen to the public, with new safety measures in place. To encourage people to come back, ICA is offering free admission from July 16 through the 19. Advanced timed tickets are required.

icaboston.org/

When: July 16-19

Where: 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston

Cost: Free admission this weekend

ROOFTOP RESTAURANT

There is a new rooftop restaurant near Fenway Park. House of Blues Boston recently opened The Deck on Lansdowne. Seating is first come, first served for groups of up to six people. The Deck is open Thursdays through Sundays and is cashless.

houseofblues.com

When: Weather permitting, through October

Thursday: 4:00pm–10:00pm

Friday: 4:00pm –11:00pm

Saturday: 12:00pm –11:00pm

Sunday: 12:00pm -close

Where: 45 Lansdowne Street, Boston

Cost: Prices Vary