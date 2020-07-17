BOSTON (CBS) – Each week something new to do opens or reopens in Boston. Here’s a look at our To Do List for this weekend.
ZOOFARI
Take a tour of Southwick’s Zoo, all from the comfort of your own car. A Zoofari drive-thru is now available on Monday and Wednesday nights. The 45-minute audio-guided tour costs $60 per vehicle.
southwickszoo.com/
When: Monday and Wednesday nights (4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm)
Where: Southwick’s Zoo, Mendon
Cost: $60 per vehicle
BIKE TOUR OF BOSTON
Explore Boston by bike with Urban AdvenTours. The City View Tour takes riders through six neighborhoods with stops at historical sites along the way. Or choose a family friendly tour along the Charles River.
urbanadventours.com
When: Daily
Where: 103 Atlantic Avenue, Boston
Cost: Bike tours starting at $55
ICA REOPENS
Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art is reopen to the public, with new safety measures in place. To encourage people to come back, ICA is offering free admission from July 16 through the 19. Advanced timed tickets are required.
icaboston.org/
When: July 16-19
Where: 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston
Cost: Free admission this weekend
ROOFTOP RESTAURANT
There is a new rooftop restaurant near Fenway Park. House of Blues Boston recently opened The Deck on Lansdowne. Seating is first come, first served for groups of up to six people. The Deck is open Thursdays through Sundays and is cashless.
houseofblues.com
When: Weather permitting, through October
Thursday: 4:00pm–10:00pm
Friday: 4:00pm –11:00pm
Saturday: 12:00pm –11:00pm
Sunday: 12:00pm -close
Where: 45 Lansdowne Street, Boston
Cost: Prices Vary