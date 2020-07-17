Comments
WALTHAM (CBS) – A water main break has closed several streets in Waltham as crews work to repair the damage Friday afternoon.
⚠️Reminder – Please avoid the area of Totten Pond Road, Third Ave and Wyman St due to a water main break. Rt 95 Northbound Exit 27A it is currently closed to all traffic. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/e2zSN0st4g
— City Of Waltham (@CityofWaltham) July 17, 2020
Totten Pond Road, Third Avenue and Wyman Street are all closed. Also, Exit 27A on I-95 Northbound is shut down.
Waltham Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.