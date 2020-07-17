CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Waltham News

WALTHAM (CBS) – A water main break has closed several streets in Waltham as crews work to repair the damage Friday afternoon.

Totten Pond Road, Third Avenue and Wyman Street are all closed. Also, Exit 27A on I-95 Northbound is shut down.

Waltham Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply