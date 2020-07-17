SALEM, Mass. (CBS) – Beginning Saturday, face masks will be mandatory in Salem’s downtown and in all city parks and playgrounds.
The Salem Board of Health said the masks must cover the mouth and nose and that businesses cannot allow patrons to enter if they are not wearing a face mask unless they are exempted.
See Where Face Masks Are Required In Salem
Exemptions are given to children younger than 2, older children at their parents’ discretion, people with breathing issues, people with a behavioral health diagnosis who can’t wear a mask, people who communicate by lip-reading “or persons requiring a reasonable accommodation/modification as a result of a qualifying disability as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.”
The Board of Health is also exempting people who are sitting on the beach, swimming, eating or sitting in private vehicles.