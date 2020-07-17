Absences Of David Pastrnak, Ondrej Kase Aren't Disciplinary, Says Bruce CassidyThe mystery that is the absence of David Pastrnak -- as well as fellow Czech Ondrej Kase -- continues for another day.

Cam Newton Borrows Speech From Game Of Thrones In Latest Instagram Hype VideoLet's hope the quarterback's first season in New England has a much better ending than the hit HBO series.

Report: NFL Players Given Until Aug. 1 To Opt Out Of 2020 SeasonThe NFL is giving players the option to not play in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the league isn't giving players much time to make that decision.

Alex Rodriguez Urges Players To Accept Salary Cap System ... As He Bids To Own MetsAlex Rodriguez, among four groups of bidders for a possible purchase of the New York Mets, called for baseball players to accept the type of revenue-sharing system that is tied to a salary cap and sparked quick opposition from the union.

Yoan Moncada Rejoins White Sox After Positive COVID-19 TestStar third baseman Yoán Moncada has rejoined the Chicago White Sox after missing the start of their summer camp because he contracted the coronavirus.