BOSTON (CBS/AP) — More and more retailers have announced they will require customers to wear face masks when shopping in their stores, regardless of local and state regulations. In Massachusetts, face coverings are already required in public places where social distancing is not possible. New Hampshire does not have a statewide mask order.
Retailers have hesitated to make masks mandatory nationwide out of fear of angering some customers over what, even in a pandemic, has become a political issue.
They have been reluctant to put employees in the position of becoming enforcers. Confrontations with customers and store employees have played out in multiple incidents caught on video.
It was difficult to enforce such rules even in states that mandate face masks. However, the recent surge of new virus cases — particularly in Florida, California, Texas and Arizona — has left them with no choice, retail experts say.
Here’s a list of retailers that are now requiring masks in all stores, or when they plan to do so:
CVS (July 20)
Target (Aug 1)
Walmart (July 20)
Sam’s Club (July 20)
Best Buy
Starbucks
Kohl’s (July 20)
Marshall’s
T.J. Maxx
HomeGoods
Walgreens (July 20)
Costco
American Eagle
Barnes & Noble
Ikea
Panera Bread
Apple stores
Verizon stores
