BOSTON (CBS) — Northeastern University has suspended its fall sports season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting its focus to a potential 2021 spring sports season.
The school made the announcement in a release Friday afternoon, with men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball affected by the decision. Spring teams, including baseball and men’s and women’s rowing, will also not participate in any fall competition.
“These decisions come amidst continuing health and safety concerns due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The health and safety of the Northeastern community will always be the number one priority in our decision process. This is an unprecedented time in intercollegiate athletics and the decision to suspend fall competition, while difficult to make, is the decision that best aligns with that priority,” said Jeff Konya, Director of Athletics and Recreation. “We acknowledge the dedication and passion of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, and their desire to compete and represent Northeastern University to the best of their ability. This decision ensures that when we return to competition, we will do so in a safe and healthy environment.”
The school also announced that scholarships for all student-athletes will be honored for the 2020-2021 academic year, and that teams will conduct workouts during the fall season as permitted by university, public health, and NCAA guidelines.
This decision does not impact winter sports — men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s ice hockey, women’s swimming, and men’s and women’s indoor track & field — with decisions on the competitive season for those sports will be made at a later date.