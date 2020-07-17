Northeastern Suspends 2020 Fall Sports SeasonNortheastern University has suspended its fall sports season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting its focus to a potential 2021 spring sports season.

Kenny Smith Likes Celtics' Chances In NBA Bubble SeasonThe NBA analyst says Boston has as good a chance as any team to surprise people this postseason.

Red Sox Raising Money For Charity With Cardboard Cutouts On Top Of Green MonsterRed Sox fans can't sit atop the Green Monster for the 2020 season, so how about a cardboard cutout of themselves?

Tuukka Rask Named Finalist For Vezina TrophyIt was no surprise that Tuukka Rask was formally announced as a finalist for this year's Vezina Trophy on Friday.

Absences Of David Pastrnak, Ondrej Kase Aren't Disciplinary, Says Bruce CassidyThe mystery that is the absence of David Pastrnak -- as well as fellow Czech Ondrej Kase -- continues for another day.