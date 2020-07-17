Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – If your bus passes you by, it may be to increase social distancing, the MBTA announced.
Bus drivers will be able to bypass stops to prevent overcrowding, the MBTA said.
Also, beginning Monday, he MBTA will start collecting fares on buses, trolleys and street-level stops on the Green and Mattapan lines and on the Commuter Rail.
This comes as the MBTA recently announced that customers will be able to board at the front of buses and trains.
Although cash will be accepted, the MBTA is encouraging riders to pay with preloaded CharlieCards or , for the Commuter Rail, or mTickets. Face masks are required on MBTA vehicles.
How do you get off at a bypassed stop?