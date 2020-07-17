MELROSE (CBS) — Coronavirus testing is available at the Melrose Middle School/High School from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday after an uptick in cases. The testing is open to anyone in the community.
At least one Melrose High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, the mayor announced Wednesday. The city’s health department has begun contact tracing and case management.
“After several weeks of very few cases of COVID-19, the city has recently witnessed an increase in cases. The cases include people from different age groups,” Mayor Paul Brodeur said in a video.
There has been 251 cases in Melrose, six are currently active.
Anyone getting tested is asked to wear a mask, stay in your car, and do not bring pets. Appointments are not necessary.
Results are available within 24 to 48 hours.