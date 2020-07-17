Comments
REVERE (CBS) — The city of Revere reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. It was the first time since June 11 that cases have reached double digits.
People between the ages of 20 and 39 now make up 50% of all cases in the city, up from 35% a month ago.
“The increased share of positive cases among younger adults is particularly concerning given that they are also more likely to be asymptomatic with the potential to spread the virus to others without ever knowing they themselves were carrying the virus,” said Dr. Nathalee Kong, Revere Board of Health Chair of MGH Revere.
Revere had 1,899 cases of coronavirus as of Thursday. They have a seven-day case average of 5.9.