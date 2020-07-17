Alex Rodriguez Urges Players To Accept Salary Cap System ... As He Bids To Own MetsAlex Rodriguez, among four groups of bidders for a possible purchase of the New York Mets, called for baseball players to accept the type of revenue-sharing system that is tied to a salary cap and sparked quick opposition from the union.

Yoan Moncada Rejoins White Sox After Positive COVID-19 TestStar third baseman Yoán Moncada has rejoined the Chicago White Sox after missing the start of their summer camp because he contracted the coronavirus.

Kemba Walker Not Concerned About Knee: 'I'm Trending Upwards'Kemba Walker did his best to alleviate any concerns about his balky knee after practicing Thursday night.

Report Alleges Sexual Harassment Within Washington Redskins OrganizationA new report in The Washington Post alleges a pattern of sexual harassment taking place within the Washington Redskins football organization over the course of 13 years.

Rogers Place Floods During Storm, Just 10 Days Before NHL Teams Arrive In EdmontonThe NHL thought long and hard before very carefully choosing its hub cities for its plans to return to play. Suffice it to say, nobody predicted this would happen.